First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

