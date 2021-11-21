Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 397 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 840.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

