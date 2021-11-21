Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $76,000 Investment in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFV. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $764,000.

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

