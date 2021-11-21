Westlake Chemical Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.08. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westlake Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Westlake Chemical worth $50,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.