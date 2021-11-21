Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by 79.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of TYG opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $31.15.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.