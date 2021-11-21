Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by 79.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of TYG opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $31.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.03% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

