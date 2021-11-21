Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 263,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

