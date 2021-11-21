Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $11.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
