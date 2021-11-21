Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $11.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

