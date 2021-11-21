Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

