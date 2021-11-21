$12.72 EPS Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $12.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $12.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.08. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $9.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $55.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.04 to $57.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $42.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $48.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $642.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $283.92 and a one year high of $703.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $623.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.43.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.