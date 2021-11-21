Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $30.25

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 982,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $16,146,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO opened at $32.61 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

