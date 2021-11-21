The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $278.94

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.94 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 259.50 ($3.39). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 281,912 shares changing hands.

GYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Gym Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 318 ($4.15).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £479.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

