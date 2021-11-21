Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells 3,438 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Honest stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at about $107,115,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Honest by 138.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,425 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at about $44,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at about $38,811,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.