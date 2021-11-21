Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.17

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.46. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 61,623 shares trading hands.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.