Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 270,140 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $43,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 562,725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,311 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.73 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.