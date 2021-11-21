Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TWNK stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

