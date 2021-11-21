SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.6 days.

Shares of SMECF opened at $675.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.50. SMC has a 52-week low of $531.96 and a 52-week high of $744.23.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.