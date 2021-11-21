True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.38

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.38 and traded as high as C$7.38. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 194,354 shares changing hands.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

