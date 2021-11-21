Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 867,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,045.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF opened at $51.01 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

