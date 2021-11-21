Veriti Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.0% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,914 shares of company stock worth $6,506,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

EA opened at $132.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

