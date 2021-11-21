Veriti Management LLC Takes $518,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares worth $58,576,397. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $146.44 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average is $113.59.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

