Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

