Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

