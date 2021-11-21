Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

PXD opened at $176.46 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

