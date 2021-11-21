Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALYA stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.93. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

ALYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Alithya Group Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

