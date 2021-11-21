Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

