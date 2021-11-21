Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 42.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $98.74 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.29.

