Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $767,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,236,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in JD.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 261,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

JD.com stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

