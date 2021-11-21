Head-To-Head Comparison: Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) vs. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Occidental Petroleum pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Occidental Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.16 $788.56 million N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.67 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -23.87

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hong Kong and China Gas and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 3 4 12 1 2.55

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $33.90, indicating a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

