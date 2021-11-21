General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.