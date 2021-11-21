CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 318.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,439 shares during the period. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

