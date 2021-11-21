Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 57.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $101,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $160,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

NYSE:PK opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.