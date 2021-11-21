Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

Expedia Group stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,665 shares of company stock worth $39,582,021. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

