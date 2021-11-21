UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in UDR by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in UDR by 13.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in UDR by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 831,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 108,306 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in UDR by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.97.

Shares of UDR opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

