Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

Shares of HZNP opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

