Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 705,798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 378,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,864 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,430. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.