IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $257.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.36.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

