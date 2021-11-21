China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Stake Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNP opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $2.4742 dividend. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

