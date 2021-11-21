AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.53% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000.

MINC stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81.

