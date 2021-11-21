Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,870 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $56.37 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.