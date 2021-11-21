Virtu Financial LLC Invests $239,000 in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFAU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $23,232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,133,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVFAU opened at $10.55 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

