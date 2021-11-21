Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Selecta Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SELB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 288.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.21 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $374.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

