DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.42 and traded as low as C$3.12. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 33,406 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$271.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

