CoinEx Token Market Cap Reaches $64.51 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $64.51 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00218659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

