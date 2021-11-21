TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.12 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $260,973.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 117% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,734,176,179 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

