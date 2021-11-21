BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4098 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.08.
OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.82. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
