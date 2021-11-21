$11.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post $11.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.37 to $12.48. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $12.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $60.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.97 to $61.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $38.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.33 to $43.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $387.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $222.63 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

