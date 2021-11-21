$5.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce earnings per share of $5.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.11. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $25.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $25.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $24.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $25.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

NOC opened at $353.13 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

