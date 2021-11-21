Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:EFT opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

