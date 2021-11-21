Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.71

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.71 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 38.65 ($0.50). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 38.65 ($0.50), with a volume of 5,408 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

