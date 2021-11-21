Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $406.30

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 406.30 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 14,135 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £142.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

